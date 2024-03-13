FutureFuel (FF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th.

FutureFuel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FF opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average is $6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $246.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.76. FutureFuel has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31.

FutureFuel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. FutureFuel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FutureFuel

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FF. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,453 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 83.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,687 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. 48.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

