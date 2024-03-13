FY2024 Earnings Forecast for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of AutoNation in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $18.78 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $19.22. The consensus estimate for AutoNation’s current full-year earnings is $19.05 per share.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.00.

AutoNation Stock Performance

NYSE:AN opened at $149.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.04. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $120.26 and a twelve month high of $182.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.37 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total transaction of $3,855,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,736,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,755,528.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total transaction of $3,855,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,736,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,755,528.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.67, for a total transaction of $549,438.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,259.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 504,465 shares of company stock worth $72,567,054. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AutoNation

(Get Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.