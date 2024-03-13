FY2024 Earnings Forecast for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of AutoNation in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $18.78 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $19.22. The consensus estimate for AutoNation’s current full-year earnings is $19.05 per share.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.00.
AutoNation Stock Performance
NYSE:AN opened at $149.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.04. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $120.26 and a twelve month high of $182.08.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.37 EPS.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total transaction of $3,855,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,736,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,755,528.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total transaction of $3,855,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,736,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,755,528.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.67, for a total transaction of $549,438.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,259.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 504,465 shares of company stock worth $72,567,054. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About AutoNation
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
