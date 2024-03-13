FY2024 EPS Estimates for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lithia Motors in a report issued on Wednesday, March 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $35.40 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $37.14. The consensus estimate for Lithia Motors’ current full-year earnings is $35.27 per share.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.05 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LAD. StockNews.com downgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors Stock Up 1.0 %

LAD stock opened at $286.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $295.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.59. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $331.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total value of $40,208.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithia Motors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

About Lithia Motors

(Get Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.