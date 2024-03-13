FY2024 EPS Estimates for M&T Bank Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for M&T Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $14.04 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $16.02. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $13.88 per share.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.57 earnings per share.

MTB has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.71.

MTB stock opened at $143.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.07. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $148.23. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $230,999.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,811.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $230,999.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,811.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.95%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

