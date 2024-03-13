FY2025 EPS Estimates for Ag Growth International Inc. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a report released on Thursday, March 7th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.94 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.47. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $5.84 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AFN. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$81.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$83.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$78.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$81.44.

TSE AFN opened at C$63.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.34. Ag Growth International has a one year low of C$47.07 and a one year high of C$64.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.22, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$56.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$53.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.44%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

