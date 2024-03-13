G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Short Interest Up 48.1% in February

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the February 14th total of 5,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G. Willi-Food International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in G. Willi-Food International stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

G. Willi-Food International Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ WILC opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $142.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.76. G. Willi-Food International has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $14.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88.

G. Willi-Food International ( NASDAQ:WILC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 6.31%.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. The company offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

