G999 (G999) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded down 27.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. In the last seven days, G999 has traded down 27.5% against the dollar. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $88.19 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00073042 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00010774 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00019762 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00018629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00008212 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001535 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

