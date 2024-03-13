Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ GAIA opened at $2.95 on Monday. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $67.76 million, a P/E ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Gaia by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Gaia by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gaia by 15.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gaia by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 89,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Gaia by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter. 30.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

