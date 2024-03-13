Gaotu Techedu Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GOTU)

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 14,543 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 193% compared to the average daily volume of 4,970 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on GOTU shares. China Renaissance cut Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gaotu Techedu in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. CLSA upgraded Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.65 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.48 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gaotu Techedu Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Gaotu Techedu by 32.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Gaotu Techedu by 41.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Gaotu Techedu by 301.7% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOTU stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,799,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,079,755. Gaotu Techedu has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $8.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -745.75 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.52.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

Featured Stories

