General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 110,921 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $17,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $992,000. Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in General Dynamics by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 27,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $16,077,000. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $26,868,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 57.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,063,000 after buying an additional 119,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.69.
Insider Transactions at General Dynamics
In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
General Dynamics Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of GD stock opened at $274.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.92. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $277.43. The firm has a market cap of $75.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.68.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.
General Dynamics Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.93%.
General Dynamics Profile
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than General Dynamics
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 Small-Cap Leaders Poised for Significant Growth
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Can WeightWatchers Regain Its Mojo after Oprah Steps Down?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Time to Buy These 3 Underperforming Magnificent Seven Members?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.