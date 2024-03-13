George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Sells C$291,506.51 in Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Andrew Michael Bunston sold 1,606 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$181.51, for a total value of C$291,506.51.

Shares of TSE WN opened at C$183.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of C$24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$173.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$162.21. George Weston Limited has a one year low of C$144.41 and a one year high of C$184.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.713 per share. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 26.96%.

WN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on George Weston from C$172.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins raised shares of George Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$177.00 to C$187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$205.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$213.00 to C$222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of George Weston from C$184.00 to C$179.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$201.00.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

