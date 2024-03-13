Getty Images (GETY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Getty Images Price Performance

NYSE:GETY opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.14 and a beta of 2.15. Getty Images has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $8.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average is $4.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GETY shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.18.

Insider Transactions at Getty Images

In other news, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 76,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $400,327.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,220,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,344,878.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Images

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

See Also

