Gladius Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,213,000 after buying an additional 70,482 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 11,764 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 22,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 167,059 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MRC Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

MRC Global Stock Up 0.5 %

MRC Global stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.21. 55,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,527. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.99. MRC Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.52 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the gas utility, energy, and industrial end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

