Gladius Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) by 71.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 20.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 427,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after buying an additional 73,191 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $244,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $250,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $198,000. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Ambac Financial Group Trading Down 0.7 %

AMBC stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.02. 135,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.81 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average of $14.47. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ambac Financial Group ( NYSE:AMBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.29. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $76.00 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.