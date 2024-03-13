Gladius Capital Management LP Buys 106 Shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 84.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Revvity were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Revvity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,579,487,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Revvity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,301,000. 2Xideas AG bought a new position in Revvity in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,968,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Revvity in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,548,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Revvity in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Revvity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RVTY shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Revvity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Revvity in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Revvity news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $2,212,508.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,677,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Price Performance

NYSE RVTY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.84. The company had a trading volume of 230,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,511. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.06. Revvity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.50 and a twelve month high of $139.04.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Revvity’s payout ratio is presently 5.09%.

Revvity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.