Gladius Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 9,157 LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 129.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 66.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LL Flooring during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LL Flooring during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LL Flooring during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Get LL Flooring alerts:

LL Flooring Price Performance

NYSE:LL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.95. The company had a trading volume of 81,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,910. LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $5.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LL Flooring in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LL Flooring

About LL Flooring

(Free Report)

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LL Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LL Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.