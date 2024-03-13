Gladius Capital Management LP Has $33,000 Holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 408.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Buckle were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Buckle by 11.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 448,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,982,000 after buying an additional 44,444 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 12.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Buckle during the third quarter worth approximately $460,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 8.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 61.0% during the third quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 476,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,912,000 after acquiring an additional 180,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Buckle alerts:

Buckle Stock Performance

Shares of BKE stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.26. The company had a trading volume of 97,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.90. The Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $30.18 and a one year high of $48.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Buckle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BKE

About Buckle

(Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.