Gladius Capital Management LP Makes New $32,000 Investment in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH)

Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nathan’s Famous by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 217.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 772.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 61,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. 40.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Nathan’s Famous from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Nathan’s Famous Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NATH traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.73. 1,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,395. The company has a market cap of $284.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.24. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.35 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.09 and its 200 day moving average is $69.84.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.89 million for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 13.84%.

Nathan’s Famous Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Nathan’s Famous Profile

(Free Report)

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.