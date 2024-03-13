Gladius Capital Management LP Makes New $34,000 Investment in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AMERISAFE by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,331,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,204,000 after purchasing an additional 32,062 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AMERISAFE by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 776,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,881,000 after purchasing an additional 46,295 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 738,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,160,000 after acquiring an additional 29,968 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 679,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,325,000 after acquiring an additional 147,618 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 636,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,619,000 after acquiring an additional 18,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE Stock Performance

Shares of AMSF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.15. 53,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,131. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.34 and a 12 month high of $57.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.15 million, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.32.

AMERISAFE Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is presently 45.82%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of AMERISAFE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

