Gladius Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 0.5% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 66,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ScanSource alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter C. Browning sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,535.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter C. Browning sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,535.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brandy Ford sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total transaction of $25,764.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at $406,669.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,340 shares of company stock worth $1,269,783. Corporate insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Northcoast Research cut shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ScanSource

ScanSource Price Performance

ScanSource stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.37. 232,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,679. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.61. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $45.10.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $884.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.10 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ScanSource

(Free Report)

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.