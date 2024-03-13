Gladius Capital Management LP Sells 96 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Gladius Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 49.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Winmark were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Winmark by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Winmark by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,079,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Winmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Winmark by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $541,000. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Winmark alerts:

Winmark Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of WINA stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $346.59. 5,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,076. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.90. Winmark Co. has a 52-week low of $279.16 and a 52-week high of $451.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Winmark Cuts Dividend

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 48.27% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The company had revenue of $20.04 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

Winmark Profile

(Free Report)

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company's Franchising segment franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. Its Leasing segment operates middle-market equipment leasing business. The company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.