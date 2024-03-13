Gladius Capital Management LP Takes $28,000 Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTLT. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 1,162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

Catalent Stock Performance

Shares of CTLT remained flat at $56.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 942,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,020,441. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.56. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $71.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 29.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTLT. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.46.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

