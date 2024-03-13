Gladius Capital Management LP Takes Position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX)

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMRX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 935.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,220,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after buying an additional 3,813,489 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,013,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after buying an additional 3,034,426 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,402,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,064,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,830,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,477 shares during the last quarter. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ AMRX traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.82. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $6.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Amneal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.