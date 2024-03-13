Gladius Capital Management LP Takes Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5,838.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,225 shares in the company, valued at $579,223.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $100,800. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUS traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $13.38. The company had a trading volume of 294,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,910. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average of $18.50. The company has a market cap of $661.24 million, a PE ratio of 72.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $488.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.35 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.34%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

(Free Report)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.