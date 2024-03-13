Glen Eagle Resources (CVE:GER) Shares Down 50%

Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (CVE:GER – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 50% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 988,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 271% from the average session volume of 266,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.12, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of C$715,400.00, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.01.

Glen Eagle Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mining properties in Canada and Honduras. It is also involved in the recovery of gold and silver from tailings and rocks. The company holds 80% interest in Piedra Dorada mining concession located in the mining district of El Corpus in Honduras.

