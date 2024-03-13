Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLAC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 1,733.3% from the February 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Global Lights Acquisition Price Performance

GLAC stock remained flat at $10.17 during trading on Wednesday. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,610. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16. Global Lights Acquisition has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $10.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Lights Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Lights Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,542,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Lights Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,999,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Global Lights Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,964,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Global Lights Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,030,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global Lights Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,024,000.

About Global Lights Acquisition

Global Lights Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

