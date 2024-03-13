Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.78

Shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.78 and last traded at $35.78, with a volume of 275 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.77.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.19. The company has a market capitalization of $645.29 million, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Global X Conscious Companies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Conscious Companies ETF

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

