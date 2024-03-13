Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Short Interest Up 900.0% in February

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Conscious Companies ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the third quarter valued at about $701,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 24,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Conscious Companies ETF alerts:

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

KRMA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,799. The company has a market cap of $645.47 million, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.03. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $35.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day moving average is $32.19.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X Conscious Companies ETF

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Global X Conscious Companies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.