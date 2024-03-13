Glovista Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Glovista Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 471.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,012 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Glovista Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,286,000. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $166.58. 1,651,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,644,728. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $166.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.65. The company has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

