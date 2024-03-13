Glovista Investments LLC Has $10.26 Million Stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Glovista Investments LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,886 shares during the period. iShares MSCI China ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of Glovista Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Glovista Investments LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $10,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MCHI traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.98. 1,964,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,859,285. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.16. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $35.58 and a twelve month high of $50.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49.

iShares MSCI China ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MSCI China ETF

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.994 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43.

(Free Report)

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.