Glovista Investments LLC Sells 45,027 Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Glovista Investments LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,027 shares during the quarter. Glovista Investments LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI Chile ETF worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 945,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,772,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the third quarter worth $9,543,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 921.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 260,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,504,000 after acquiring an additional 235,200 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 260,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 117.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 246,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 132,930 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ECH traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.73. 218,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $586.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a one year low of $41.34 and a one year high of $56.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.71 and a 200 day moving average of $26.10.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

