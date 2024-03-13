Glovista Investments LLC Sells 9,801 Shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Glovista Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,801 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF comprises about 1.6% of Glovista Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EIDO. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 72,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 27,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

EIDO traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.79. The stock had a trading volume of 810,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,257. The firm has a market cap of $516.19 million, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.80. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 12 month low of $19.94 and a 12 month high of $24.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.06.

About iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF

The iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Indonesia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Indonesian companies. EIDO was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.