Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.17

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1717 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17.

Gold Fields has increased its dividend by an average of 38.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Gold Fields has a payout ratio of 29.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Gold Fields to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Gold Fields Trading Down 5.2 %

GFI stock opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. Gold Fields has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.48.

Gold Fields ( NYSE:GFI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Analysts anticipate that Gold Fields will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 45.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gold Fields by 18.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Gold Fields from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

