Golden Entertainment, Inc. (GDEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on April 4th

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

Golden Entertainment has a payout ratio of 61.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Golden Entertainment to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.6%.

Golden Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.65. The stock had a trading volume of 49,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,585. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $993.42 million, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.25. Golden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $30.38 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Golden Entertainment from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Golden Entertainment

In other Golden Entertainment news, CFO Charles Protell sold 10,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $414,264.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 643,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,397,563. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 161.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 88.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 82.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform, consisting of a portfolio of gaming and hospitality assets that focus on casino, branded taverns and distributed gaming operations. Golden Entertainment operates over 16,700 slots, over 100 table games, and over 6,200 hotel rooms.

Featured Articles

