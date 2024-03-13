Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Plans Dividend of GBX 2

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSFGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:GSF traded down GBX 2.44 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 64.56 ($0.83). The stock had a trading volume of 707,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,504. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a one year low of GBX 60 ($0.77) and a one year high of GBX 104.80 ($1.34). The company has a market capitalization of £319.85 million, a P/E ratio of 744.44 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 71.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 76.33.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a report on Tuesday.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc is an infrastructure investment fund.

