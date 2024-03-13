Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 1,279.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 380.8% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

NASDAQ:GRCL opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 7.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $6.38. The company has a market cap of $744.95 million, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of -0.33. Gracell Biotechnologies has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $10.44.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) in adult; and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

