Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.04.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.
NASDAQ:GRCL opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 7.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $6.38. The company has a market cap of $744.95 million, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of -0.33. Gracell Biotechnologies has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $10.44.
Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) in adult; and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
