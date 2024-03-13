Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires 17,080 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 158.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,080 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Terex by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,052,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,595,000 after buying an additional 205,591 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,767,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,978,000 after acquiring an additional 68,739 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Terex by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,766,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,664,000 after purchasing an additional 23,768 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Terex by 3.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,691,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,100,000 after purchasing an additional 102,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Terex by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,340,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,040,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

In related news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,022,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,281,559.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,035,139. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,022,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,281,559.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Terex in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.54.

Terex Stock Performance

Shares of TEX stock opened at $58.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.01. Terex Co. has a one year low of $41.89 and a one year high of $65.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. Terex had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

