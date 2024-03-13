Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 96,207 Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 96,207 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 64.6% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLF. Morgan Stanley lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.89. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $21.47.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arlene M. Yocum purchased 2,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $40,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,637.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Arlene M. Yocum acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $40,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 94,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,637.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ron A. Bloom bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.24 per share, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,221 shares in the company, valued at $550,953.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

