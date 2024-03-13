Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 358.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pool by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,904,000 after buying an additional 12,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pool by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,745,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,403,369,000 after buying an additional 93,012 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $657,077,000 after purchasing an additional 63,413 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $565,850,000 after purchasing an additional 54,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,148,000 after purchasing an additional 139,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.00.

Pool stock opened at $405.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $307.77 and a 1 year high of $422.73. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $386.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.71.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Pool had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 33.03%.

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

