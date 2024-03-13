Graham Capital Management L.P. Invests $1.50 Million in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,968 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Workday by 1,499.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,282,000 after buying an additional 31,777 shares during the last quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth approximately $3,019,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Workday by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Workday by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,021,000 after purchasing an additional 872,288 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Workday by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $886,743.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,354,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $886,743.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,354,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.33, for a total transaction of $17,929,934.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,049,173.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 281,155 shares of company stock worth $76,968,550. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WDAY

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY opened at $271.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.66, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $287.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.06 and a 52-week high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.