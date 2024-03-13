Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases 58,728 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 102.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,728 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned 0.15% of National Vision worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in National Vision in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,982,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in National Vision in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,897,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,589,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,066,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,933 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,551,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,444 shares during the period.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.86.

NASDAQ EYE opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.73. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $506.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.49 million. National Vision had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

