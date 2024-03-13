Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases 6,629 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 409.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total transaction of $12,741,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at $56,321,252.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total transaction of $12,741,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,321,252.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,304 shares of company stock worth $38,860,831 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on ITW shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.33.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $262.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.70 and a 200 day moving average of $246.32. The stock has a market cap of $78.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.06 and a 12 month high of $267.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.49%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

