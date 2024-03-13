Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 144.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 61.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 36.3% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

Edison International Stock Up 0.1 %

EIX stock opened at $69.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Edison International has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.17. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. Edison International had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also owns solar, hydro, and natural gas electric generating facilities.

