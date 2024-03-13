Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 153,915 Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 153,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 19.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 92.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. American Trust lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 10.8% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 11.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 1,650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $23,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,010,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,140,014. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Tania Secor sold 6,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $63,794.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,922.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 1,650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $23,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,010,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,140,014. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,681,789 shares of company stock worth $23,490,082. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Integral Ad Science Trading Up 0.5 %

Integral Ad Science stock opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 243.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.62.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $134.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Featured Articles

