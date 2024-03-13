Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes $1.75 Million Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period.

Get Five Below alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Five Below from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.88.

Five Below Price Performance

FIVE opened at $209.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $144.57 and a one year high of $220.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.