Graham Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Graham Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,887 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DASH. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in DoorDash by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 22.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 116,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $130.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.28. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.50 and a fifty-two week high of $134.74.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. DoorDash’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DASH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on DoorDash from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DoorDash from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on DoorDash from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.32.

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $367,115.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,812,021.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $93,562.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,424,235.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $367,115.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,812,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 386,787 shares of company stock valued at $40,681,382 over the last 90 days. 9.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

