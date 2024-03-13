Graham Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 54,035 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HP. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 559,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,588,000 after purchasing an additional 190,400 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 92.7% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 59,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 28,675 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 37.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 16,774 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter worth about $1,053,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 4,189.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 31,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 30,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Atb Cap Markets lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $46.55.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.81 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.87%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

