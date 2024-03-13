Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Announces Dividend of $0.45 (NASDAQ:GEGGL)

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4531 per share on Sunday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Trading Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ:GEGGL opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 has a 1-year low of $18.11 and a 1-year high of $24.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.65.
