Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Announces Dividend of $0.45 (NASDAQ:GEGGL)

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4531 per share on Sunday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:GEGGL opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 has a 1-year low of $18.11 and a 1-year high of $24.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.65.

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Company Profile

the great elm capital management (“gecm”) investment team has deep experience investing in leveraged middle market companies. the gecm team has deployed more than $17 billion into credit investments in more than 550 issuers across 20+ jurisdictions over its 14-year history under mast capital management, llc (“mast”).

