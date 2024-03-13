Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. Takes $7.07 Million Position in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR)

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 190,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,068,000. Sphere Entertainment accounts for about 3.6% of Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPHR. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Guggenheim upgraded Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sphere Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.

Sphere Entertainment Stock Performance

Sphere Entertainment stock opened at $48.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.26. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $51.83.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($4.42). The firm had revenue of $314.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.28 million. Sphere Entertainment had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 40.36%. Sphere Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sphere Entertainment

In related news, CEO James Lawrence Dolan acquired 76,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $3,101,141.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,039 shares in the company, valued at $21,181,188.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Lawrence Dolan bought 76,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $3,101,141.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,181,188.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 12,131 shares of Sphere Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $618,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 245,669 shares of company stock valued at $10,706,120 over the last ninety days. 24.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sphere Entertainment Company Profile

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Articles

