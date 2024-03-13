Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.56

Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.56 and last traded at $19.38, with a volume of 104569 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.58.

GRPN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Groupon from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Groupon during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Groupon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Groupon by 634.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,254 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

